Rockstar Games’ “Red Dead Redemption 2” is coming to PC on Nov. 5.
“Red Dead Redemption 2” is the prequel to Rockstar’s 2010 game “Red Dead Redemption." This prequel follows Arthur Morgan, member of the Van der Linde gang in 1899, as he sets out on Robin Hood-like adventures, both on his own and with his fellow gang members.
With this being the first game in the “Red Dead” series that will be available on PC, expectations from fans are high. According to Rockstar Games’ website, it appears they will not disappoint.
A variety of additional material along with technical, graphical and performance enhancements will be added to "Red Dead Redemption 2" to make it the best possible version of this epic, Wild West tale.
New graphical and technical enhancements to the PC version include better night lighting, higher quality snow trails, enhanced reflections, higher resolutions of shadows and much more.
In addition to visual elements, "Red Dead Redemption 2" on PC will include more story-based content. Three bounty hunter missions, two gang hideouts, four weapons, two treasure maps, seven horses, five collectable trinkets and one mission will be included as never-before-seen content in the PC download.
"Red Dead Redemption 2" on PC also includes free access to “Red Dead Online." This online world contains both NPC’s and live players who are playing around the world. After creating your own character, you can join up with other players to form your own gangs and have fun in the open world Wild West.
Pre-purchasing "Red Dead Redemption 2" for PC gives the player even more extra content. This includes a war horse, an outlaw survival kit, a treasure map, extra in-game money and 50 gold bars that can be used in the online mode. Players will also receive a free copy of one of Rockstar’s other PC titles among the following: “Grand Theft Auto III,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” “Bully: Scholarship Edition,” “LA Noire: The Complete Edition” or “Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition.” Pre-order is available until Nov. 4.
