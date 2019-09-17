Singer/songwriter OSTON will share her journey of coming into her own at the M-Shop Wednesday night.
Her first project, “Sitting At The Kids Table,” is an introspective look at love, insecurities and finding herself.
Taking vocal lessons at age 5, OSTON knew she always wanted to pursue music. Her parents raised her on classic artists such as the Beatles, Santana and Crosby, Stills and Nash. In college she expanded to pop, citing influences Ariana Grande and Lorde.
“That helped me see the true beauty in pop writing and production,” said OSTON.
OSTON loves writing her own music and enjoys being in the writing process. Most of the songs she released were either written by herself or by some co-writers. Her favorite song she has written from her EP is “way we say goodbye.”
“It always feels crazy good hearing people singing those lyrics back to me,” said OSTON.
She has some new favorite songs that haven’t been released yet, which she will be performing at the M-Shop on Wednesday.
OSTON’s favorite venue played was at in her favorite city, Schubas in Chicago. It was her real first show and she had support from her friends that came.
OSTON has new ideas coming in the near future and also has advice on future artists.
“I'd say that it's really important to get rid of your ego,” said OSTON.
“I'd say this to any human, really, because I think being humble is an incredibly important characteristic. But in music especially, there are so many talented humans in this world, and that's a good thing, not a road block. The world becomes a better place when artists and individual support each other and lift each other up.”
Something little known about OSTON would be how she despises mushrooms. She wouldn’t want to see or go near them. One day she tried them and she realized she loves the taste and now she says she eats them a lot.
“It exemplifies how dramatic I can be about the weirdest little things,” said OSTON.
Justin Bieber was OSTON’s first celebrity crush.
“I remember seeing his music video for ‘One Time’ on MTV when I was little and my heart melted,” said OSTON.
Opening for OSTON will be Capital Soirée. It involves three members, James Kourafas, Max Romero, and Steven Rejdukowski.
Capital Soirée is an Indie Rock and Dream Pop band from Chicago. They have over 5 years of experience and have performed at Chicago’s best venues. Their latest release is “Take Me Anywhere.”
The band tries to keep their music vibe nostalgic and unique.
Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and the performance will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets purchased in advance are $12 ($8 with an ISU Student ID) and can be purchased on www.midwestix.com. There will be a $2 increase in ticket prices on the day of the show and online purchases are automatically charged a three percent service fee. Tickets are also available in person or by phone 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Maintenance Shop Box Office, located in the Memorial Union.
