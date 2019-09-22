Actor, woodworker and comedy legend Nick Offerman is bringing his new tour, "All Rise" to the Stephens Auditorium stage Thursday.
Offerman is best known for his performance as Ron Swanson on NBC’s "Parks and Recreation." He has starred in numerous films and TV shows, recently hosting the reality competition show, "Making It," with his "Parks and Recreation" co-star Amy Poehler.
However, the actor does not only shine on the silver screen, but also gets into his element through his unique stand-up performances. In 2014, Offerman released his first stand-up special, "American Ham" on Netflix, showing off his virtuous stage presence as a comedian.
In Offerman’s shows, viewers are taken through a one-of-a-kind experience, as the comedian blends together personal anecdotes, unparalleled comedic songs and engaging thoughts to create a nontraditional, yet astonishing night.
Throughout any performance Offerman, armed with his acoustic guitar, has audiences laughing non-stop with his unique comedic styles, similar to how one would expect Ron Swanson himself to be as a comedian.
The "All Rise" tour is written by Offerman and directed by his wife Megan Mullally, who is known for her roles as Karen Walker on "Will & Grace" and Tammy #2, Ron Swanson’s crazy ex-wife, alongside Offerman on Parks and Recreation.
Fans can expect Offerman’s performance to be an exhilarating time, with some material that will be exclusive to the Iowa State performance. Talking about his show with the Chicago Reader, Offerman states, “It’s pretty written out—the show is about 90 minutes, and there are seven new songs. I finish up with a couple of fan favorites for dessert. And the way I do it, it’s kind of like the way we shot Parks and Rec: I give you the script, I perform what works, and then if the audience responds to a certain bit warmly, then I’ll stop and pick at it and say, ‘Oh, you like that? OK, let’s talk about priests for a minute.’”
Previously performing at Iowa State in 2012, the actor has stated his love for the state and culture, saying in a 2013 New York Times article, “This guy at Iowa State handed me a jalapeño cheddar cheeseburger that he’d made, which I happily consumed, which fueled the comedy that he’d come to see. It’s all hakuna matata, part of life’s beautiful circle.”
If Offerman’s past performances and roles are any indication, one does not want to miss seeing the pop-culture icon bring his new act to campus. With new songs and stories, the "All Rise" tour is sure to be an awe-inspiring night of nonstop laughs.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in Stephens Auditorium. Tickets are available at the Stephens Auditorium box office, on Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.