Australian Christian-rock group Newsboys have just been announced as the latest act in Stephens Auditorium’s busy fall schedule.
The show will commence at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 with tickets going on sale Aug. 2. The show’s tickets start at $30 and max out at $45 for closer seats. Tickets are available through the Iowa State Center ticket office or through ticketmaster.com.
The rock band has been nominated for four Grammy awards and has had six of their 17 albums certified gold. In addition to their musical exploits, the band has also made appearances in the hit movie “God’s Not Dead” and its two sequels.
In addition to general admission tickets, there are two VIP packages available as well. The packages do not include a ticket to the show, but rather things to do prior to the show beginning. The “Platinum VIP package” includes a photo with the band, hour-early entry into the venue, a Q&A session with members of the group, a VIP laminate and poster and an exclusive merchandise shop. Platinum VIP packages cost $100 in addition to a ticket purchase.
The “Gold VIP package” is significantly cheaper at $25. The pass offers the same benefits as the platinum package, excluding only the photo session.
The band, composed of Duncan Phillips, Jody Davis, Jeff Frankenstein and Michael Tait, has been at the forefront of Christian music since the band’s inception in 1985. The Queensland natives have since churned out chart-topping singles and a multitude of studio albums. Newsboys' 2010 album, “Born Again,” debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200, giving them their highest debut chart position.
The band — in addition to its Grammy nominations — has won four GMA Dove Awards. The awards are given by the Gospel Music Association of the United States and is considered one of the most prestigious awards in religious music.
Having sold more than 8 million units, Newsboys stand as one of the most successful Christian-rock groups of all time. This year’s nationwide tour comes on the heels of the band’s latest album release. “United” is the band’s twentieth studio album and was released in May 2019.
The group’s single, “We Believe,” spent 15 weeks dominating Christian-rock charts and was featured in “God’s Not Dead” as part of the official soundtrack.
