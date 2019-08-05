As another school year approaches, Netflix continues to add new titles and seasons to pre-existing shows. The streaming platform regularly adds new titles throughout each month, and August packs some pretty exciting films and shows. In the midst of moving in, buying textbooks and going to those first few days of class, here are a few titles to look out for on Netflix to take a break from it all.
Released earlier this month:
“Are We Done Yet” - This family-friendly comedy starring Ice Cube is sure to bring back some memories for college students. The film follows Ice Cube as he continues to deal with his wife’s rambunctious children. With plenty of mishaps along the way, “Are We Done Yet” offers plenty of laughs and sees Ice Cube in an unconventional role.
“Groundhog Day” - Bill Murray’s 1993 classic follows a disgruntled weatherman’s journey through the same day, over and over. Trapped in the small town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Murray finds himself reliving the same day. Often considered one of the best comedy films of all time, “Groundhog Day” is a must-watch for comedy fans.
“Jackie Brown” - Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 crime thriller pulls no punches in its violence and backhanded humor. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Pam Grier, Michael Keaton and Robert De Niro, “Jackie Brown” is an impressive piece of Tarantino’s portfolio.
All five of the original “Rocky” films - Let's just ignore the rest of the “Rocky” movies and stick with the original. John G. Avildsen’s sports drama features some of the most iconic moments in sports movie history, and is worth re-watching over and over.
“The House Bunny” - Anna Faris stars in this college-themed comedy as a former Playboy Bunny looking for her first real job. By making her way into a failing sorority house, Faris helps the women who reside in it find themselves and bring more recruits in to save their house. With a solid soundtrack and a cameo from the All American Rejects’ Tyson Ritter, this movie is quintessentially 2008.
August 9:
“GLOW”: Season 3 - Women’s wrestling has never been more entertaining than in this Netflix original. An out-of-work actress in the '80s finds herself as the center of the “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling” league with the ability to make or break the show in her hands.
August 17:
“The Punisher” (2004) - Starring John Travolta and Thomas Jane as The Punisher, this Marvel movie is sure to provide action fans with plenty of material. After Frank Castle’s (The Punisher) family is murdered, he aims to exact revenge on those that ordered the attack.
August 20:
“Gangs of New York” - This 2002 film sees Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio team up for the first time. The crime drama focuses on New York during the 1800s. Religious groups find themselves embroiled in a bloody feud with each other, with disgruntled Irish immigrants in the mix to boot. Visceral and violent, “Gangs of New York” is a long but worthwhile watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.