For indie pop and rock inspired singer and multi-faceted musician Max Frost, the youth is where it’s at. Despite only attending college at the University of Texas-Austin for a year, his passion and enthusiasm for performing lies directly in correlation with the energetic nature of young people.
Fans and first time audience members can expect a versatile one-man show from Frost when he takes the M-Shop stage Saturday night. More than just your average lead vocalist and instrumentalist, Frost’s set is entirely his own. Drums, keyboard and a variety of guitar will be introduced into the songs by Frost himself, accompanied by his loop station.
“I always say it's a rock-show-meets-a-science-project or the other way around,” Frost said. “I always love an opportunity to play for people who haven’t heard of me before, or people that have. Either way it feels like a win every time.”
After releasing his debut EP "Low High Low" in October of 2013, he has since been featured in tours with a variety of indie and alternative pop bands, such as Fitz and the Tantrums, Panic! At The Disco and Twenty One Pilots, which has only further contributed to the artist’s rapid rise in the music charts.
“I was an artist that was releasing stuff on SoundCloud and little single EPs on Spotify, so I think I kind of had a scattered audience as far as their awareness,” Frost said. “People would come to my shows and would know like two or three songs and now they come and they know all the songs, it’s amazing.”
Frost expressed his anticipation to perform his songs “Money Problems,” “Good Morning” and “Slow Jamz” from his latest album, "Gold Rush," which was released in October 2018. Frost said these particular tracks, along with others on the album, never fail to take on a life of their own when performed live.
“It’s a lot of energy, it’s a lot of crowd involvement," Frost said. "It’s a lot of opportunity for people to kind of cut loose and jump around and do their thing.”
Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and the performance will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets purchased in advance are $15 ($10 with an ISU Student ID) and can be purchased on www.midwestix.com. There will be a $2 increase in ticket prices on the day of the show and online purchases are automatically charged a three percent service fee. Tickets are also available in person or by phone 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Maintenance Shop Box Office, located in the Memorial Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.