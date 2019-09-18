Close
OSTON headlined the maintenance shop on Sept. 18. It was the first time OSTON had performed in Iowa.
Capital Soirée opened for OSTON at the maintenance shop on Sept. 18. Capital Soirée originates from Chicago and has three members, James Kourafas, Max Romero and Steven Rejdukowski.
OSTON took her performance to new heights during her show at Maintenance Shop Wednesday night.
The crowd at the show took some time to warm up to OSTON, but when performing songs familiar to the crowd that’s when everyone was moving and singing along. Some of the songs OSTON covered were “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran, “Never Holding Me Back” by Shawn Mendes, “In the Middle by Marren Morris and Zedd,” and “Ain’t it Fun” by Paramore. After beginning to cover pop hits she went back into her own music, she retained the energy she earned from the crowd. OSTON came on the stage with her first song running from the side of the stage and jumped right into it. She had energy, followed by more energy following each song she sang. The songs she sang had a nice beat to them so she was always jumping or head nodding along with the words and the rhythm. After encouraging the crowd to sing and move along with her, the entire room was either swaying, nodding their heads, or moving their feet to the beat of the music. She, and Capital Soiree, mentioned that this was also their first time performing in Iowa.
OSTON mentioned a lot about anxiety and how she uses it with help writing her own songs. She talked about how anxiety isn’t something to talk or sing about because it isn’t that sexy. For example, one of her songs, “Car Sick,” is written about her having anxiety. She mentioned when she was younger she used to get car sick and she would have her mom pull over to relax herself. Now as an adult when she feels anxiety, she feels like she is in a car getting car sick all over again. Towards the end of the show a lot more people were starting to film her sing and dance. Someone in the crowd actually got her to jump off the stage and sing into his camera. While off the stage she even went around the crowd smiling at everyone. OSTON said that Wednesday’s night show was one of the best she has ever done because she hasn’t danced that hard before. She was loving every moment of it.
Caitlin Yamada/ Iowa State Daily
OSTON’s openers Capital Soiree had more of a heavier tone. All three of the performers were switching positions on the stage to get around to everyone. They were thrilled to have played at the Maintenance Shop Wednesday night.
