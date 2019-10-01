Lively indie-rockers lovelytheband are returning to campus Friday as the headlining act for this month’s ISU AfterDark. Twin XL and New Dialogue will open the show. It will be lovelytheband’s second time performing in Ames, previously playing the Great Hall in August of 2018.
Lovelytheband was founded in 2017 with frontman Mitchy Collins, drummer Sam Price and guitarist Jordan Greenwald in Los Angeles. Their debut album, “Finding it Hard to Smile," dropped in August of 2018. When describing their genre, lovelytheband's Facebook page says they “translate emotions, anxieties, and feelings into lush, layered, and lively indie pop anthem."
Fans of artists like Sir Sly, Grizfolk, Andrew McMahon and HUNNY can expect to be impressed by the band’s explosive energy in contrast with their seemingly-basic setup on stage. The three-piece made a name for themselves upon the release of their Billboard-charting song “Broken," and supporting acts such as AWOLNATION, Vance Joy and 5 Seconds of Summer. They are currently on their second headlining tour.
Lovelytheband performs during their performance in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union on Aug. 23.
Twin XL, also hailing from Los Angeles, is fronted by popular indie songwriters and producers Cameron Walker-Wright of Nekokat and brothers Stephen and John Gomez, both of the Summer Set, on bass and guitar. The three have collectively written and produced tracks for artists such as All Time Low, Lindsey Stirling and the Ready Set, to name a few.
The indie dance-pop supergroup hasn’t even been together for a full year yet and they’ve already released their debut EP, “How to Talk to Strangers," opened for Jukebox The Ghost and the Mowgli’s on their co-headlining tour and even supported I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME on their “Night Heat” tour. Twin XL stands out with their electrifying, stylish live performances and their ability to bring swagger to any stage.
New Dialogue are a five-piece LA-based band fronted by lead vocalists Ela Kitapci and Taylor Morrow, while Jason Rodriguez, Michael Sevilla and Jeff Badagliacca take on drums, guitar and bass. The relatively-new band’s graceful intersection between delicate indie-pop and edgier alternative rock has earned them spots opening for groups like Bishop Briggs, Smallpools and Mariana’s Trench. Their debut EP, “Teach Me How to Feel”, was released earlier this year.
Their performance at ISU AfterDark won’t be their first time working with lovelytheband, as the two groups have toured together in the past and even share a producer, Charlie Park. New Dialogue formed quietly as they spent a year discretely writing and recording with Park before making their live debut in June of 2018.
The ISU AfterDark concert takes place at 9 p.m. on Friday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union. Admission is free.
