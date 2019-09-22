Headlining this year’s ninth annual KURE Fest is an eclectic mix of local and nationally recognized talent, as announced by Iowa State’s student-run radio station 88.5 KURE FM Friday morning.
At the top of this year’s program is Vancouver, British Columbia-based indie-pop band Peach Pit, alongside Iowa-based acts Gloom Balloon, Field Division and Elizabeth Moen.
The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Great Hall at the Memorial Union.
KURE Fest has a history of placing local acts on the same stage as high-profile bands and artists to help support and garner a following for local talent.
Last year, KURE partnered with Iowa State’s Student Union Board to pull headlining acts Smallpools and Wet — two acts with a substantial level of national recognition. However, with these larger acts came a steeper ticket price — $20 for the general public, or $12 with an ISU Student ID.
Organizers for 88.5 KURE FM have decided to take planning for this year’s KURE Fest into their own hands once again.
Admission to this year’s KURE Fest is free and open to the public, with no ticket purchase necessary.
“That’s been a big focus of KURE Fest to us, is just to have, [for] one, it be accessible to the public and to students at no price, and then two, to get local bands [to] have their names on a poster with a nationally-known act, to get that image for them,” said Raegan Nervig, events director and KURE Fest organizer.
A band whose genre is self-described as “chewed bubblegum pop,” Peach Pit has shot to fame within the past three years.
The band, which began creating music together in 2016, released their first full-length album, “Sweet FA,” in June 2017, after their self-titled single went viral on Youtube.
Singles like “Peach Pit,” “Tommy’s Party” and “Alrighty Aphrodite” showcase the band’s laid-back sound and nostalgic lyrics.
“Their songs tell stories of backstabbing friends and dying end-of-summer romances,” according to the band’s Spotify artist biography.
Taking the stage alongside Peach Pit will be several local acts, coming from cities such as Des Moines and Iowa City.
“You can expect both a very high energy performance with Gloom Balloon,” Nervig said. “Field Division [...] have more of a mellow, dreamy vibe to them, so you can expect both a high energy performance along with a very chill, mellow performance.”
Des Moines pop act Gloom Balloon has performed at KURE Fest in the past, and is returning to the stage once again this year.
“He’s one of the best performers I’ve ever seen.” Nervig said. “He has such high energy.”
Hailing from Des Moines, local indie-folk wave duo Field Division will provide concert-goers with a “a dreamy Fleetwood Mac vibe,” Nervig said. “The woman in the band, her name is Evelyn, and if you just see her, she just reminds you of Stevie Nicks, her presence.”
Iowa City-based indie-folk artist Elizabeth Moen, who draws inspiration from the likes of Joni Mitchell and Alabama Shakes, and has supported artists such as Lake Street Dive, will take the stage that evening as well.
With an eclectic lineup, organizers were sure to curate an evening of music that fits within the realm of what listeners of KURE would not only expect, but appreciate.
“It won’t be like there’s a misfit band,” Nerving said. “I think they’ll all compliment each other really well on the lineup.”
