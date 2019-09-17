After a decade in between releasing albums, the Jonas Brothers are back and better than ever.
The band recently embarked on their Happiness Begins Tour, consisting of 91 stops across North America and Europe. Now in their first set of Midwest tour dates, the Jonas Brothers are putting on a must-see show for fans old and new. In St. Paul, Minnesota Monday night, the Jonas Brothers put on one of the greatest shows I have ever seen.
With their unique setup, the Jonas Brothers create a show that feels like a deeply intimate and personal experience, no matter if one is in the front pit or in the back of the upper bowl. Throughout the set, the band performs many of their hits from their earlier days, such as “S.O.S,” “That’s Just the Way We Roll” and “Year 3000,” creating a special connection with the many fans who have followed the brothers since their Disney Channel days.
Kicking off each show on the Happiness Begins Tour is rising musician Jordan McGraw. While perhaps being best known as “the son of Dr. Phil,” McGraw is proving his own talent by amazing audiences nationwide with his unique and lively danceable pop style.
Following McGraw is pop superstar Bebe Rexha, accompanied by two skilled background dancers. Rexha shows she is a musical force to be reckoned with as she performs from her collection of chart toppers, including “I’m a Mess,” “Call You Mine,” and “Meant to Be.” While shining with her vocal prowess, Rexha constantly shows off her fierce, yet vibrant persona and has no trouble getting audiences to move up and down, dancing the night away in this vivacious party.
While McGraw and Rexha alone are enough for an amazing concert, the night truly becomes invigorating the second the Jonas Brothers hit the stage. The band first enters on a stage moving down, beginning with their new song “Rollercoaster.” Right off the bat, the Jonas Brothers are setting the tone for the rest of the night with a mix of cutting-edge and coordinated smoke, lights, and pyrotechnics, all just two minutes into their set. If these effects aren’t enough, the band utilizes a unique array of screens across the stage to provide breathtaking different perspectives of the musicians, as well as fans all across the sold out arenas.
Throughout the show, the band continues to break the boundaries of a typical arena concert experience by moving around the entire floor, walking between the main stage and a smaller stage in the back, while high-fiving everyone on the way. In creating the show’s intimate atmosphere, the brothers also perform a fan request each night, asking audience members to yell out what songs mean the most to them.
The band takes audiences through an emotional rollercoaster throughout their set, and whether it’s while carelessly dancing to “Cool” or coming to tears during “Comeback.” The show is sure to elevate everyone’s souls, being an absolute transcendental experience for all that attend.
The brothers end off the night with fan-favorites “Burnin’ Up” and “Sucker,” leaving audiences wanting more, yet extremely joyous to have experienced the stunning show.
Without a doubt, the Happiness Begins Tour is a must-see for music fans. From the endless dancing, amazing songs, and world-class effects, there truly is no other show like it.
Upcoming Midwest tour dates include Kansas City, Missouri on September 22, as well as Omaha, Nebraska on December 4.
