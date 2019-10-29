An award-winning musical is coming to Stephens Auditorium to share a story of rags to riches with the Ames community on Sunday.
“Jersey Boys” is the tale of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons told from each of the band member’s points of view — even if their stories don’t particularly line up.
The 2005 Broadway debut of “Jersey Boys” won four Tony Awards, including the Tony for Best Musical, as well as the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, which was presented by the Society of London Theatre.
The musical was written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, who also worked on “The Adams Family Musical.” The music was written by original Valli and the Four Seasons member, Bob Gaudio.
“Jersey Boys” is more than just a typical “rags to riches" story. Valli and the Four Seasons was a hit doo-wop rock ensemble which became a global phenomenon through the 1960s and 1970s, selling over 175 million records before any of them turned 30.
The band was composed of the lead singer Valli with his signature falsetto, baritone Tommy DeVito, guitarist Bob Gaudio and bassist Nick Massi. Because of their renown success, Valli and the Four Seasons were initiated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and shortly after, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999.
However well liked they might have been, “Jersey Boys” also takes a look at the group’s dark side. As typical with most ensembles, there tended to be disagreements between band members. Unique to this particular group are their run-ins with the Italian mob, loan sharks and occasional prison time. Audience members get to watch the band struggle with the concept of friendship and loyalty while in the public eye.
A musical about a famous rock n’ roll group wouldn’t be complete without an impeccable soundtrack. Many of the featured quartet’s own music is displayed within the production. Crowd favorites such as “Sherry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What A Night)” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” are given a moment in the spotlight.
If the plot line isn’t impressive enough, “Jersey Boys” pulls out all the stops with the high-tier cast. In the role of Valli is Jon Hacker. Hacker has performed in the ensemble of “From Here to Eternity” and “Disney’s Newsies” as well as acting as Marius in a production of “Les Misérables.”
Michael Milton plays Massi and has previously took part in the ensemble of “Anything Goes,” “Legally Blonde” and “Footloose,” and the additional part of Stephen in “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.”
Corey Greenan is taking the stage as DeVito and has previously been seen in supporting roles in “Mamma Mia!,” “If/Then” and “Scandalous.”
The last principal actor is Eric Chambliss as Gaudio who has experience in “Fiddler on the Roof.”
“Jersey Boys” will be at Stephens Auditorium for only one show on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $40.
Please be advised this musical might not be suitable for children under the age of 13 due to references to drugs, sexual situations, gun violence and inappropriate language.
