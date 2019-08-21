Iowa State’s free movie experience returns this fall with a variety of new films to meet your movie-going needs. Screenings are held every weekend in Carver 101, Thursday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. All screenings are free and open to the public. For more information, visit SUB's website.
Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 — "Booksmart"
Sept. 5 – 8 — "Rocketman"
Sept. 12 – 15 — "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum"
Sept. 19 – 22 — "Yesterday"
Sept. 26 – 29 — "The Art Of Self Defense"
Oct. 3 – 6 — "Crawl"
Oct. 10 – 13 — "Toy Story 4"
Oct. 17 – 20 — "Hobbs & Shaw"
Oct. 24 – 27 — "Brightburn"
Oct. 31 – Nov. 3 — "Midsommar"
Nov. 7 – 10 — "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
Nov. 14 – 17 — "The Lion King"
Nov. 21 – 22 — "Good Boys"
Dec. 5 – 8 — "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"
