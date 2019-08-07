The Iowa State Fair begins Thursday, and with the Iowa State Fair, comes 11 nights of great music at the Iowa State Fair Grandstands.
From country superstar Luke Bryan to homegrown heavy metal act Slipknot, this year’s concert schedule is sure to provide fans of all kinds of music and entertainment with something to enjoy while attending one of the largest state fairs in the country.
This year’s concert schedule is as follows:
August 8: for King and Country - Hailing from Australia, this Grammy award-winning duo specializes in their brand of Christian pop music. The pair of brothers have released three albums, the latest being “Burn the Ships” which was released last year. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and will feature an opening performance from Zach Williams. Tickets start at $35.
August 9: The Chainsmokers - Another Grammy award-winning group will grace the Grandstand stage the following night. Pop superstars The Chainsmokers will perform, bringing with them an impressive catalog of pop hits that have dominated the radio waves for the past five years. Tickets for the event start at $70, and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.
August 10: Slipknot - Returning to their hometown of Des Moines for the second time in three years, heavy metal act Slipknot will rock the Grandstands at 8 p.m. The group has been a trailblazer in modern metal music and is known for their live performances accented by horror-inspired costumes. This event is already sold out.
August 11: Zac Brown Band - The southern country-rockers have had five consecutive albums breach the top 10 of the Billboard 200. The group is headed by Zac Brown. They have released country anthems such as “Chicken Fried” and “Homegrown” during their near two-decade-long career. Tickets to the 8 p.m. show start at $70. Caroline Jones will open for the group.
August 12: Toby Keith - With hits like “Red Solo Cup” and “Made in America” under his belt, country singer Toby Keith is a heavy-hitter in the Iowa State Fair’s concert lineup. Joined by Jimmie Allen, this concert is sure to provide country fans with plenty of enjoyable music. Tickets start at $20 and the show will begin at 8 p.m.
August 13: Dan + Shay - In the midst of sold-out European and U.S. tours, country duo Dan + Shay will take on the Grandstand stage with help from Carly Pearce. With several chart-topping hits, this duo has become one of the most popular country acts to come out this decade.
August 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias - Fresh off the release of a new Netflix special, Iglesias hits the road again, landing in Des Moines for an 8 p.m. stand-up comedy show. With help from Alfred Robles, Iglesias is sure to keep the audience laughing during this show. Tickets are available starting at $32.
August 15: Foreigner - Foreigner skyrocketed to superstar status during the 1970s and 1980s following a string of rock hits such as “Cold as Ice” and “Juke Box Hero.” Through their success, Foreigner has since become one of the best-selling bands of all time. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $27. Night Ranger will open for the group.
August 16: Luke Bryan - Bryan is the last country artist slated to perform at the fair, and he will be joined by Jon Langston for a night of feel-good country jams. Having been named Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association twice, Bryan is sure to put on a good show. The concert will start at 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $70.
August 17: Pentatonix - World-renowned a capella group Pentatonix will perform on the second-to-last day of the fair. Their music has earned multiple RIAA certifications, including multi-platinum and platinum albums. The opener for the night will be 4th Ave. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $35.
August 18: Hootie & the Blowfish - Rounding out the fair’s concert schedule, rock band Hootie & the Blowfish will perform songs from their extensive discography. The South Carolina-based band is responsible for hits such as “Let Her Cry” and “Hold My Hand.” Tickets start at $55, and the event will be opened by the creators of the “Big Bang Theory” theme song, the Barenaked Ladies.
