Christopher Edwin Breaux, otherwise known as Frank Ocean, is arguably one of the most influential artists of this decade.
The New Orleans native was heavily inspired by the sounds of soul, funk and jazz that filled his community growing up. Ocean has not released a vast amount of music, but his impact on the music industry is remarkable. Ocean has seamlessly created his own R&B-alternative sub-genre, inspiring many big name artists of today like Daniel Caesar, BROCKHAMPTON, Choker, Col3trane and Khalid.
Seven years ago Frank Ocean released his first studio album "channel ORANGE," but the album doesn't sound like it has aged at all. "channel Orange" is not your typical studio album. Unlike his debut mixtape "Nostalgia Ultra," "channel ORANGE's" tracks do not connect and maintain the same style throughout the album. Ocean experiments with a variety of distorted pitches, samples and effects, which largely differentiated this project from his mixtape. Despite the disconnect in topics, Ocean seamlessly manages to blend several different genres and un-related issues, like unrequited love, drug abuse, faith and internal conflicts.
The fan favorite track "Thinkin Bout You" took the internet by storm when it was released. The record consists of Ocean reflecting on a relationship with a past lover. The first verse, “A tornado flew around my room before you came,” represents Ocean's life and the messiness of it all. It is clear Ocean is broken up with his love, as he confesses that they have been on his mind and misses them, but is unsure if the feeling is reciprocated.
"Lost" is a gem on the album. The upbeat tempo of the song and Ocean's calming voice contrast with the serious tale of a drug dealer's lifestyle. The dealer's girlfriend is lost in the continuous cycle of her boyfriend's drug trafficking. She’s indulges in the fancy clothes, flights and lavish “thrill of it all” and helps him out by serving and “cooking dope.” The drug dealer wishes to settle down and have a normal life with his girl someday, but his lifestyle won’t allow it.
Seclusion is something Ocean is notorious for. After he drops an album, he disappears, which leaves fans frustrated. He has a minimal social media presence. He rarely goes on tour, and seldom promotes when he is going to drop a song or album. Few artists can pull this off without losing a vast amount of their fanbase. Artists like Lauryn Hill faced similar backlash in the past for refusing to bask in the appraise of the public. Still, Ocean refuses to comply to the dated standards of fame and thrives in privacy.
It’s hard to grasp and face the reality that the majority of people will never see one of this generation's most beloved artists ever. But as Ocean has proved with his second studio album, "Blonde," great things come to those who wait. His random singles and innovative artistry will have to satisfy fans craving for new music as they await for his next masterpiece.
About 10s of the 10s: Limelight is looking back at the best albums of the 2010s. While streaming services and viral singles have slowly withered the impact of a full length release, the best albums of the 2010s pushed boundaries, inspired new sounds and spanned a range of genres. Each album in the series is independently selected by the reviewer.
