Foodies and Brew, a special event held yearly that benefits the expansion and improvement of the downtown business district in Ames, will bring a wide variety of cuisine, music and craft beer.
The event starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Ames Municipal Airport and ends at 9 p.m. You must be at least 21 years old to attend.
Tickets for Foodies and Brew cost $35 at the door. In addition to a selection of food and drink options, the event will also feature musical performances from Vanessa Ellsbury, Lizzy Poppyseed and SLICE the Celestial Sorcerer. Poppyseed and SLICE recently performed together at the 8th annual Ames Winter Classic in January.
Covering the “foodies” portion of the night, these restaurants will be serving various snacks and meals:
The Cornucopia
Fareway
Jethro's BBQ
Pepperjax Grill
Tasteful Dinners Catering
Wheatsfield Co-Op
Whiskey River
Wingstop
Moving on to the brews category, beer and wine from these vendors, breweries and wineries will be available at the event.
• Alluvial Brewing
• Boone Valley Brewing
• Confluence Brewing
• Fenders Brewing
• Torrent Brewing Company
• Prairie Moon Winery
• The Cellar at White Oak
SLICE the Celestial Sorcerer specializes in performing the type of hip-hop that isn’t often seen in today’s musicians. In addition to rapping on the side, SLICE (also known as Cameron Rayburn) serves as a lecturer in Iowa State’s aerospace engineering department. His rhymes are heavily inspired by his Chicago roots.
Lizzy Poppyseed has a distinct voice and uses it well to craft soulful blues and Americana music. Raised in rural Iowa, Poppyseed recently released an album titled “Stone Ground.”
Vanessa Ellsbury is an Ames native and will be performing a variety of original songs.
