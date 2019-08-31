The Great Hall of the Memorial Union was packed full of frantic students trying to find seats to watch Youtube personality David Dobrik Friday night.

Before welcoming Dobrik to the stage, the host for the night, Lester Mwirichia, warmed up the crowd by asking the audience to make as much noise as possible for Dobrik. Immediate standing ovations ensued as Dobrik walked out on stage with his camera, filming the crowd for his vlog.

Dobrik, wearing an Iowa State baseball hat, expressed that he already felt at home at Iowa State after being in Ames for one day.

“I feel like I go here now,” Dobrik said. “It’s a big nucleus of kids just hanging out.”

Mwirichia dove right into the heavy hitting questions by asking Dobrik about his past academic dishonesty in his schooling years.

“Don’t cheat or you’ll drop out,” Dobrik advised the audience, bringing laughter from the crowd. “I think just like anything in life, you have to make mistakes.”

Moving onto Dobrik’s upcoming works, Dobrik talked about his upcoming series “America’s Most Musical Family” where Dobrik is a judge and determines which families stay in the competition every week.

“I’m a judge on the show and it’s basically a bunch of super talented families that come in,” Dobrik said. “It’s a bunch of different genres of music like pop, even polka, and death metal.”