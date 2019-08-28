YouTube personality David Dobrik and comedian/actress Jackie Tohn will make appearances at the first ISU AfterDark event of the semester Friday.
ISU AfterDark will take place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union, with Tohn performing at 9 p.m. and Dobrik at 11 p.m. The event is completely free.
Dobrik is a YouTube personality and actor best known as the leader of “The Vlog Squad” on YouTube. Dobrik first became an internet personality on the social media platform Vine before creating a YouTube channel in late 2014.
Now with over 13 million subscribers, Dobrik is one of the most well-known “YouTubers” out there. His high-energy videos usually entail him and his friends from The Vlog Squad performing pranks on each other, capturing each other’s reactions, telling stories from their lives and buying each other gifts.
In 2017, Dobrik won the “Vlogger of the Year” award at the ninth Shorty Awards and “Breakout Creator” at the seventh Streamy Awards.
Dobrik has recently made his way onto the big screen with his voice acting role as Axel in “The Angry Birds Movie 2” as well as an appearance alongside the YouTube star-studded cast in “Airplane Mode."
Steven Chounlamany, one of the Special Events co-directors of the Student Union Board (SUB) said that Dobrik is going to be giving a moderated Q&A.
“We’re expecting a lot of people to come out for David,” said Linda Tong, co-director of Special Events at SUB.
Preceding Dobrik will be actress and comedian Jackie Tohn. Tohn is best known for her work on the Netflix original show “GLOW,” where she portrays Melanie “Melrose” Rosen. “GLOW” stands for “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling” and is a fictional television show about the early days of women in professional wrestling that Melrose wrestles and performs in.
Tohn has previously appeared in Seth Rogen’s web TV series, “The Boys,” and Michael Shur’s TV show, “The Good Place”.
“Jackie’s a comedian and musician who incorporates music into her acts,” Chounlamany said.
When choosing acts to come for these events, Tong said they try to choose stars who will bring in the crowds.
“I get to be this powerful, warrior, wrestler version of myself that I didn’t even know was in me,” Tohn said in response to why GLOW is an important show in 2019. “But we also get to be emotional, deep, story-telling actresses. It’s exceedingly rare.”
In addition to being an actress, Tohn also is a comedian.
“I don’t think there’s anything easy about performing stand-up,” Tohn said in response to maintaining a career in comedy. “The whole thing is kind of bizarre. It’s fabulous.”
A surprise guest performance by lovelytheband will be happening prior to Tohn’s performance. This is an AfterDark-exclusive show you will not find anywhere else.
lovelytheband is an American indie pop band that originally formed in 2016. The band consists of lead vocalist Mitchy Collins, guitarist Jordan Greenwald and drummer Sam Price. Their song “Broken” charted on several US Billboard charts upon its release in 2017.
Collins’ band tends not to shy away from singing about topics that are commonly seen as taboo, such as mental illness and heartbreak. Their songs “Broken”, “alone time” and “Pity Party” all talk about anxiety and the stigma surrounding it in music.
“I f--- heavily with college shows,” Collins told the Daily last year when lovelytheband performed at the Great Hall. “I never went to college so I live vicariously through everyone every time I go to one.”
lovelytheband's last outing at Iowa State drew an engaging crowd with heavy fan interaction. College students are among lovelytheband’s most frequent listeners, which is what Collins said makes the shows more enjoyable. The band eagerly interacted with the crowd to make the show a personal experience that fans clearly appreciated.
Lovelytheband is currently on their international tour “Finding It Hard to Smile." After visiting Iowa State they will be at The University of Texas at El Paso on Friday.
SUB puts on multiple free ISU AfterDark events per semester. In addition to the performers, AfterDark offers a variety of other free activities for students to enjoy.
At ISU AfterDark there will be free Panda Express, CyBowl, billiards, a photo booth, a mechanical bull, bingo, video games and a Workspace Craft featuring animal keychains to enjoy before, during and after the performances.
Opportunities to win prizes will be plentiful throughout the evening. Prizes include an ISU AfterDark Scholarship toward your education, books for next semester at the ISU Book Store, a 50-inch flat screen TV and a MacBook Air. Simply bring your ISU Student ID to each ISU AfterDark event, scan your card at one of the designated locations and when you are ready to leave, remember to check out. For every half hour you stay at an event, you will receive an entry into the grand prize drawing. The winners will be announced at the last ISU AfterDark of the semester.
The future AfterDark dates for the fall semester are Oct. 4 and Nov. 8.
