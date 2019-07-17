Chance the Rapper sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday and revealed some important details about his highly-anticipated album.
The artist had tweeted before the show for people to tune in, as he would be revealing “very important information.” When the show aired, Chance not only gave a release date, but a title and cover art as well. Chance’s debut studio album, “The Big Day,” will be released on July 26. Contrary to Chance’s previous three mixtapes, “The Big Day” will cost money; his previous three mixtapes had been released for free. While the album had been available for pre-order, fans had not been given much information.
The Big Day 7/26 PREORDER @ https://t.co/vYAw6BptJu 💿💿 #owbum pic.twitter.com/cVBUrsQkGG— Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) July 17, 2019
Now, fans have a little taste of what Chance has to offer in his new album. Chance revealed that he would be releasing a new album back in February. Since then, the artist has promoted the album all over social media with the hashtag #owbum.
The album’s artwork was created by Sara Shakeel, who has over 800,000 followers on Instagram. Shakeel is well-known for her surreal, glittery artworks.
Chance’s last album, "Coloring Book," hit the market in 2016. The mixtape reached number eight on the Billboard Top 200 and garnered the Chicago rapper seven Grammy nominations. The artist took home Grammys for Best Rap Album, Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance.
Earlier this summer, two of Chance’s acclaimed mixtapes landed on streaming services for the first time. His debut mixtape, “10 Day” and sophomore endeavor “Acid Rap” hit Apple Music, Spotify and more on June 28.
