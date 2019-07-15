The world’s leading Pink Floyd tribute band, Brit Floyd, will be in town this Saturday. The group will bring the sounds of Pink Floyd at 7:30 p.m. in Stephens Auditorium.
The group, formed in Liverpool, England in 2011, is led by Damian Darlington who has been emulating the sound and atmosphere for some time. Before performing under the Brit Floyd moniker, Darlington was part of The Australian Pink Floyd Show for 17 years.
The event lands on the 40th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s 11th album, “The Wall.” Tickets for the event start at $50.
Brit Floyd came to fruition after Darlington became unsatisfied with the direction and performances of his previous band. The group has proven to be a touring force, consistently traveling the world since their inception.
The group took part in a 76-date U.S. tour in 2016, which included some of Pink Floyd’s most daunting and daring works, such as the 24-minute-long “Echoes.” Set design also stands as a key point of the show.
Darlington grew up listening to Pink Floyd and immersed himself in Pink Floyd’s music after “The Wall" which was released in November 1979. While learning to play guitar, Darlington found inspiration in trying to emulate the complex guitar solos and sequences that frequented Pink Floyd songs.
Brit Floyd has been accompanied by original members of the legendary band in the past. Pink Floyd bassist Guy Pratt joined Brit Floyd for a live performance in 2013 while rhythm guitarist and saxophonist Scott Page accompanied them in 2015.
The group, along with trying to emulate the sound of Pink Floyd, also attempts to recreate the epic stage presence the band had. Brit Floyd’s performance and stage design during their current tour is built to pay tribute to Pink Floyd’s final tour, 1994’s Division Bell Tour. The tour went on to break the record for the highest-grossing rock tour of all time.
Brit Floyd’s performance at Stephens Auditorium will feature an elaborate set design. The event will include a light show estimated to cost in the millions, a large circular screen with projections, theatrics, lasers and inflatable items.
According to the band’s website, a Brit Floyd show is “as close as fans will get to experience the magnificence of the original Pink Floyd live shows.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.