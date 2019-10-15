The Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway production of “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” will be performed Saturday at Stephens Auditorium. Through astounding storytelling and heartwarming musicality, the show tells the story of Carole King’s early life and revolutionary career as a singer and songwriter.
The musical provides the audience with a living timeline and window into King’s life, from her first single at age 16 to her best-seller breakout record “Tapestry” and her first onstage performance in front of an audience at Carnegie Hall.
Before she became the legendary soundtrack of a generation, the passion-driven Brooklyn teenager had to pave her own way into the competitive music industry. By the time she arrived at her twenties, she had a husband and a thriving career in songwriting for some of the biggest rock ’n’ roll names in history. It wasn’t until the cracks in her personal life began to crumble that her true voice began to shine through.
Created with the book written by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Josh Prince, “Beautiful” features cherished songs by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.
The 2015 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album with over two dozen feel-good pop classics, such as “You’ve Got A Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman,” the “Beautiful” album makes for a memorable soundtrack that is an international, instant crowd-pleaser.
A pre-show dinner will be provided beginning at 6 p.m. in Stephens. Guests may choose from a selection of themed dining selections, with each experience including a salad, entree, starch, vegetable, dessert and one drink ticket for wine, beer or soda.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. Saturday on the ground floor of Stephens Auditorium and the southeast and southwest doors will open at 7:30 p.m. The musical will commence at 8 p.m. (Times may vary depending on sound check for each performance.) Ticket prices start at $40 and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com.
