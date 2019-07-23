With August just around the corner, there are a host of exciting albums being released next month.
This year has been a whirlwind of a year for album releases. From internet mega-star Lil Nas X’s “7” to major collaboration projects from J. Cole and Ed Sheeran, this year has proven to be a great one for music listeners. Two Door Cinema Club came back and gave indie fans a fun album last month, while Chance the Rapper has displayed his marketing genius for his new album “The Big Day,” which comes out Friday. As the next month approaches, here are a few of Limelight’s picks for the most anticipated albums of August.
August 9: Rick Ross’ “Port of Miami 2”
Ross has had a productive year. The Florida native had a significant role in the success of Drake’s post-NBA Championship song releases. Ross’ verse on “Money in the Grave” has led him to be one of the hottest rappers on the market, making it the perfect time to release the highly-anticipated sequel to 2006’s “Port of Miami.” Two singles off of the album have already been released in the form of “Green Gucci Suit,” which features Atlanta rapper Future and “Act A Fool,” which enlists the help of Wale.
August 9: Slipknot’s “We Are Not Your Kind”
Following a near five-year hiatus, Des Moines’ very own Slipknot is returning to the music realm. In addition to a new album, Slipknot will also be performing at the Iowa State Fair August 10. “We Are Not Your Kind” was announced in May and the band has since released two singles. While the band has released the singles “Solway Firth” and “Unsainted,” members of the band have said they want to create an album experience, contrary to the trend of musicians making albums more single-oriented.
August 23: Taylor Swift’s “Lover”
After releasing two singles earlier this year, Swift’s “Lover” will be available late next month. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter once again leans into her pop-oriented music rather than the country music she rose to fame with. “Me!” and “You Need To Calm Down” give listeners a taste of what is to come in the 54-minute album. “Lover” has already broken records, becoming the most pre-ordered album by a female artist on its first day on Apple Music. Over 170,000 digital copies of the album were pre-ordered on Apple Music in its first day on the platform.
August 30: Bon Iver’s “i, i”
The indie folk genre is at its best when Bon Iver is at the forefront. The Wisconsin native has garnered a following that is unprecedented for a folk singer, having over 500,000 followers on Instagram. “I, I” comes after Bon Iver’s critically acclaimed 2016 album, “22, A Million.” The artist has been teasing the album since mid-2018 and has since performed a few new songs at various concerts and festivals. “I, I” clocks in at a hair under 40 minutes and features the singles “Hey, Ma” and “U (Man Like).” Following the drastic stylistic shift in the band’s sound in “22, A Million,” it will be interesting to see how the band has progressed in their latest album.
