The 515 Alive Music Festival will return to Des Moines this weekend, bringing with it the most exciting lineup of artists yet.
The festival has been held in Iowa since 2003 and, for the past two years, has taken place at Water Works Park. Two-day tickets start at $130, while individual tickets for Friday and Saturday start at $75.
While previous years have been highlighted by an all-day festival starting around noon, changes to this year’s venue put more limitations on when the event could start. This year, the event will start at 5 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m.
This year’s event brought a multitude of changes, many of which came abruptly last week. Organizers of the event have since clarified the reasons for the changes, and luckily the changes bring no alterations to the lineup.
The event will be held in the newly constructed Lauridsen Amphitheater, while the campgrounds are located near the other end of the park. The change in venue was announced last week and was met with backlash from fans. The change in venue necessitated the use of shuttles to and from the campsite to the venue.
Since the announcement, organizers for the event have added double the shuttles that were originally planned. In addition, attendees who paid for premier camping had their tickets refunded fully or to the general admission prices.
This year’s festival is highlighted by hip-hop acts such as Lil Nas X, Wiz Khalifa and Playboi Carti. Electronic acts GRiZ, Hippie Sabotage, Whethan, Illenium and Flux Pavilion will also perform sets during the course of the weekend festival.
Lil Nas X has had a whirlwind year, going from broke college student to breaking the record for the longest-running number one single of all time. The artist’s song, “Old Town Road,” has become a global phenomenon and in addition, the artist has also released an EP with hits such as “Panini” and “C7osure.”
Friday’s concert lineup includes GRiZ, Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti, Lil Nas X and Black Tiger Sex Machine. Saturday’s lineup is headed by Illenium, $uicideboy$, Getter and Flux Pavilion.
