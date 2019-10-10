Alpha Omicron Pi will be hosting the Run for the Roses 5k and 10k walk/run race for their fall philanthropy Sunday. All proceeds will be going toward the Arthritis Foundation.
The race will start and end at Ames Middle school. Pre-registration is $35, with registration the day of increasing by five dollars to $40. At the race, participants will receive a long sleeve t-shirt, a rose and an omelet breakfast served by the members of Alpha Omicron Pi. There will also be silent auctions and door prizes at the event.
Morgan Cocagne, co-director of Run for the Roses, said Alpha Omicron Pi has been working on the race since last spring, continuing work over the summer to put on the race. Members of Alpha Omicron Pi have worked closely with the Ames Area Running Club as well, making this the biggest fundraising event of the year for the sorority.
Over the last 33 years Alpha Omicron Pi has raised $305,000 for the Arthritis foundation. Cocagne hopes to see a large turnout in numbers because the weather is supposed to be nice, but the race will happen rain or shine.
“We are hoping to have around 1,000 participants, and that would raise around $20,000 for the race this year,” Cocagne said.
Cocagne said it is important for her and the sorority to give back to programs such as the Arthritis Foundation and the community of Ames.
“There are a lot of people affected by arthritis, both children and adults, which is something I think is forgotten, that children get arthritis too,” Cocagne said. “I really like that we pair with the Ames Area Running Club, because it really gives us that community interaction that is a little different than other philanthropies, but still helps us get involved with the Ames community.”
