Alpha Omicron Pi and Ames Area Running Club hosted their annual Run for the Roses race early Sunday at Ames Middle school.
Members of Alpha Omicron Pi not only served an omelet breakfast to all the runners throughout the race course, but also cheered them on.
Brett Burbank, senior in agricultural systems technology, has been training for this race for the last seven weeks.
“This race is for a good cause, and we got some good food after,” Burbank said. “I dragged my friends to do it too and we all had a good time. It was nice having people cheering at every mile mark.”
Alan Mills from Sioux Rapids, Iowa, has participated in Run for the Roses for 29 years and received first in the 60-64 age division. Mills is a former marathon runner, but now mainly runs 5K and 10K races year-round.
“I like the area and fall races — this is a pretty course to run,” Mills said. “And then you get this great omelet breakfast after. This race is very well organized and it compares very well to the other races I have ran.”
This year more than 800 people registered for the race, with all proceeds going towards the Arthritis Foundation. Mallareigh Moser, freshman in animal science and a member of Alpha Omicron Pi, helped serve omelets to runners and said she believes this race is unique in comparison to races she has worked before.
“In high school I worked for a lot of 5Ks, and it is usually just a regular breakfast, but with AO Pi it is crazy to see how many people support our foundation with the Arthritis Foundation,” Moser said. "It is really humbling to see all our proceeds go to that foundation.”
Madeline Bliek, sophomore in English and member of Alpha Omicron Pi, said she believes it is events like these that are highlights of being in a sorority.
“It’s very enjoyable — yesterday we did our long work day where we got everything set up," Bliek said. "It is really rewarding, because a lot of sororities don’t have as big of an event as this, so it feels really good. It is really important that we give back, because a lot of people think sororities are about social events, but when you really get involved in the community it means a lot."
