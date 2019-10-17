The Green Umbrella and Live Green! organizations will be hosting National Campus Sustainability Day on Friday. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the South Library Lawn. It will be a day to recognize the achievements and initiatives being made on campus.
“We’ve got a lot of fun activities planned to show students that you can do more,” said Kelsey Culbertson, senior in environmental science. She has been planning the event since August.
Sixteen organizations will be in attendance, giving students a chance to engage and see what kinds of sustainable differences are being made on campus. Students and community members can learn how to live a more "green" lifestyle and find opportunities to be more involved, both on campus and in the City of Ames.
“It’s a great way to connect with organizations and highlight what's been going on here on campus," Culbertson said.
The Outdoor Recreation Services will be offering free bike and longboard tuneups and there will be free BYOM (bring your own mug) refreshments available to students at the event. Culbertson encourages students to bring their own mug to the event as an effort to reduce waste.
Students also have the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items to support The SHOP, Iowa State's student food pantry, and gently-used bras to support The BRA (Bras to Recycle and Aide Women) drive.
