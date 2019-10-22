Buttons reading “Cy’s the Limit” can be spotted all over campus this week, not only to commemorate Homecoming Week but to give students, staff and Iowa State's community the opportunity to snag a free meal on Central Campus.
With the five dollar purchase of an official Homecoming button, participants are able to visit the Food on Campus tent on the lawn outside of Curtiss Hall throughout Homecoming Week.
The event started Saturday with a tater tot bar. Monday, Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwiches were served. Fuzzy’s Tacos provided tacos, chips and salsa Tuesday. Hy-Vee wings will be served Wednesday. Thursday, Fazoli’s pasta and breadsticks will be served. Two meals will be served on Friday, with Iowa Pork Producers pork burgers for lunch and Pizza Ranch pizza for dinner at the Homecoming Pep Rally.
Shane Dierickx, senior in agricultural business, has been a part of the Homecoming Central committee for two years now and said the Food on Campus event is sponsored by the Student Alumni Leadership Council and the ISU Alumni Center.
“We [also] get help from Student Government, and that’s where a lot of our money comes from,” Dierickx said. “And then we also have a couple different sponsors in the community.”
Jamie Schechinger, senior in agricultural studies, said she heard about the event through social media and an informational email that was sent out.
“It had a good price for a good meal on campus,” Schechinger said. “I’m able to come all five days, so it was worth the money.”
Francesca Giugno, senior in communication studies, said she was most looking forward to Fazoli’s on Wednesday. Giugno was not the only one most excited for the pasta meal.
Cecelia Hammel, health information technician at the Student Health Center, and Christine Matteo, a clerk at the Student Health Center, said they were very excited for Fazoli’s as well.
Matteo said she has been attending the Homecoming Food on Campus event for the past 10 years.
Jennifer Fisher, senior in elementary education, said anyone can buy a button from the front entrance of the tent on Central Campus, and buttons will still be available for purchase after the Food on Campus event is over.
The money raised from selling the buttons will be used to support ongoing and future Homecoming events and programs.
For more information on the Food on Campus event and all activities taking place throughout Homecoming Week, visit Iowa State’s Alumni Association website or follow @isuhomecoming on Instagram.
