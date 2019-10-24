A horoscope is as distinctive as a fingerprint, according to astrology.com. A personal prediction of your day and life based on the positions of the stars and planets and when you were born can be very telling of one's personality, should you choose to pay attention to it.
Horoscopes are broken down into 12 different zodiac signs: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces. Each zodiac sign’s horoscope for the day is specifically made with the sign in mind. Yet, horoscopes are oftentimes worded in a way that could be tailored to anyone.
Chiara Heinz, sophomore in political science, got into horoscopes when her mom frequently talked about them. This lead Heinz to download a horoscope app on her phone, only to learn her horoscopes were always very vague.
“I check it about once a week,” Heinz said. “I would read it more, but I feel like a lot of the time my horoscope is super basic in general. It’s like, ‘You’ll have a good week, because you’ll find happiness with your friends,’ but that could be applied to anyone. In order to really make it apply to your life, you have to dig a little deeper and find websites that are more specific to you.”
Although websites and apps designed to deliver horoscopes can be basic, Heinz still finds horoscopes interesting and believes that your zodiac sign can influence your life.
“I do believe that somehow, the constellations of stars have something to do with how we act and how the world revolves, and that it’s not just pure coincidence,” Heinz said. "So that’s why I want to do more research on it."
The intrigue of horoscopes attracts other students as well, especially when determining if their day followed the prediction in their daily horoscope.
“When [your horoscope] tells you what your week is going to be like [...] I like to read it just to see if that’s actually how my week is going to be and look back on it later and see if it was true,” said Payton Erritt, freshman in agricultural business.
However, horoscopes' ability to determine your future doesn’t hold as much sway with some students; rather, they find the predictions inconsequential.
“I don’t feel like it plays a significant enough role in my life for me to be concerned with it," said Cole Reiman, junior in agriculture and life sciences education. "I think I’m a good person, and I don’t need a horoscope to tell me that.”
Although Reiman said he doesn’t personally find horoscopes to be important in his life, he said he understands why others might find horoscopes comforting.
“In life, we sometimes search for a reason to keep going and a reason for us to just look forward to the best things in every day," Reiman said. "And so if you see a horoscope that’s like, ‘You’re going to have a good today,’ and that makes you have a better day, then I totally support that. I think people do it for a reason why, searching for meaning in everyday life.”
Websites such as astrology.com offer horoscopes and tellings for every aspect in one's life, including finance, career, business and relationships. Because of this, it's easy to get wrapped up in the amount of predictions the site has to offer.
