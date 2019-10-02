The month of October is here. The weather is cooling down and fall weather is in full swing. There are many ways to get into the fall spirit on campus. The best part? All of them are on a student-friendly budget.
Iowa State football games are a great way to get into the fall mood in Ames. The sport is tied to being played on crisp fall days or nights. Tailgating with a hot apple cider in your hand and an Iowa State hat on your head, you’ll be able to support the Cyclones while enjoying the season. If you are not a season ticket holder, tickets can be found on the Iowa State Ticket Trader Facebook page for $15-$30, depending on the game.
Located south of Jack Trice Stadium is Reiman Gardens, which holds multiple events in early and late fall. On Oct. 19 and 20 the Gardens hosts Spirits in the Gardens, where 1,000 carved pumpkins will be lit around the property. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. there will be the Jack-O'-Lantern Walk featuring the pumpkins. Tickets are $4 at the door for Iowa State students and $6 for the general public. Pre-purchased tickets are a dollar off.
Reiman Gardens will also host the Fall Colors Walk from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 17. This includes an in-depth walking tour of the plants and flowers unique to the gardens, which showcases the changing fall colors. The cost is $5 for Iowa State students and $12 for the general public.
The Workspace, located in the Memorial Union, offers fall-themed crafts. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 is “Día de los Muertos Sugar Skulls” night. “Sweater Weather” night is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8. The cost is $4 for Iowa State students and $5 for the public.
The Ames Farmers Market occurs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday in October. The market consists of stands with locally grown produce, crafts and homemade goods. There is no cost of entry, as you spend money only on what you choose to buy from the vendors.
Making sweet treats with friends on a cold, rainy night fills your apartment with the sweet smell of whatever you bake. Curling up with a homemade muffin, popping in a movie and heating up some hot chocolate costs under $20.
Taking a day trip to Ada Hayden or Ledges State Park is free and the perfect way to soak in all the fall leaves, crisp air and ideal hiking weather. A car full of friends, a day of outside time and endless photo opportunities would include just the cost of gas!
For those who like to think of fall as “spooky season," the Haunted Forest may be the activity for you! Nothing screams fall like the scariest walk you may take all year. The cost is $20 and includes thirty minutes of thrilling, fearful fun.
Iowa State’s Campus Service Crew is hosting service day from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19. One of the best parts of your fall may be giving back to your community. Boys and Girls Club of Story County, Reiman Gardens, Project Linus, The Workspace and more will be partnering with the Service Crew this year. It is free to register and sign ups will be live sometime in the coming weeks.
