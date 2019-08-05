Devin Wilmott, personal trainer and 2017 graduate of Iowa State, works with Taylor Schumacher to help rebuild her strength after being diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Wilmott modifies Schumacher's exercises to where Schumacher is able to sit or lie down. The two have known each other since high school. "I feel like our relationship has grown a lot, we're good friends above anything else."