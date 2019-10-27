Donuts with the Dean of Students Office (DSO) is a chance for students to enjoy free donuts and connect with staff.
The event is hosted by the DSO’s Student Ambassadors with staff oversight by Katy Cran, communications specialist for the DSO. The event will be hosted 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Student Services Building lobby.
Cran said the DSO often faces the stigma that the DSO is associated only with student conduct and is unapproachable. With events like Donuts with the DSO, they're looking to work past this stigma.
“We face the stereotypes that the Dean of Students is a scary place,” Cran said. “[Donuts with the DSO is] a good way to lower that fear. [The DSO] is a place where you can ask for help and get the help that you need.”
The help the DSO offers is provided by 15 different departments. One of these departments is the Writing and Media Center, through which students can get help with any form of communication project, whether that be written, oral, visual or electronic.
The Writing and Media Center has locations in Carver Hall, the Hixson-Lied Student Success Center and the Library Study Room. The Writing and Media Center also offers online consultations.
Another department under the DSO is Student Assistance, which is located on the first floor of the Student Services Building. Student Assistance works to connect students with resources and provide support for any problems students may have.
Other departments include the Office of Student Conduct, National Student Exchange and the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Engagement.
Cran said learning about the different departments that are part of the DSO as well as getting to know the staff are the main goals of the event.
“[Creating a] personal connection between staff and students, even if it’s through donuts,” Cran said.
Donuts with the DSO will have free Halloween donuts, coffee and hot chocolate out for students who attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.