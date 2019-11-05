Queer and Trans People of Color, or QTPoC, is a student organization dedicated to navigating a predominately white institution while also fighting structural racism on campus.
QTPoC founders Max Moore, Xarius Mickens and Rosie Rowe said, “QTPoC at its most basic level is a space for Queer and Trans people of color to simply and safely exist entirely within our intersectional identity. We don’t have to leave a piece of our identity at the door.”
Some main topics of discussion at QTPoC are building a resilient community; navigating the intersections of being LGBTQ+ and people of color; getting around campus; accessing university services; and community support and wellness, according to their website.
Merriam Webster defines intersectionality as “the complex, cumulative way in which the effects of multiple forms of discrimination (such as racism, sexism, and classism) combine, overlap or intersect especially in the experiences of marginalized individuals or groups.”
Spaces for people in the LGBTQ+ community and people of color have existed at Iowa State for a notable amount of time, but the founders of QTPoC recognized that a space was needed for people who identified with multiple marginalized communities or groups, which is where intersectional identities come into play.
“The shared experience of having intersectional identities is our motivation in bringing the QTPoC community at ISU together for a monthly meal in an environment that celebrates us and centers the needs of our community,” Rowe said. “QTPoC are some of the most visible leaders in the practice of transformative justice on campus, often because we don’t have a choice.”
According to the Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success website, they noticed that there was a pattern of queer and trans students of color feeling isolated and alone.
“During events and in one-on-one meetings with our staff, many queer and trans students of color have shared feeling like they are ‘the only one,’ that they do not know how to find other QTPoC students and that they are afraid if they come out in their campus or social networks that they will lose the support of their peers,” the Center said on their website.
The Center inevitably had to step back and realize that queer and trans students of color felt the programs and center space were reported to be inaccessible or unwelcoming by many queer and trans students of color at Iowa State, based on direct and indirect feedback from students. Knowing this, the Center found it necessary to create spaces that are closed to self-identified queer and trans students of color.
Their website says the Center staff is committed to using their energy and resources to support these spaces, while they will also continue to work to make all of their programs and center space welcoming to and inclusive of queer and trans students of color.
QTPoC hosts a dinner every second Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sloss House. There is always free catered food and QTPoC centered conversation. This serves as a monthly opportunity for community building and effective discussions.
“QTPoC has the ability to really become a home for queer and trans people of color,” Rowe said. “The meetings have good vibes and great conversations.”
QTPoC is first and foremost a safe space. While created to officiate change on campus, it is also a place to relax and have a community you can be yourself around. The founders of QTPoC said that they want their organization to be a home and family for students.
“We wanted to provide a space that allows us a little rest — and a lot of rejuvenation — and validation so that our community continues to flourish on campus,” Rowe said.
