The first USTFCCCA Cross Country National Coaches' Poll was released on Tuesday and the Iowa State Cyclones have... not changed at all.
Both the men's and women's squads retained their respective positions in the 30-team poll, contrast to some of the other shifts in both rankings from the past few weeks of races in this young season.
The women's team kept their No. 17 ranking this week, as they are coming off a second-place finish at the Hawkeye Invitational on Sept. 6th led by individual champion, senior Abby Caldwell, who also collected the honors of Big 12 and USTFCCCA National Athlete of the week this past Monday. The Cyclones also maintained their No. 1 ranking in the Midwest Regional, as they remain strong favorites to win their regional as an automatic bid to the national championships on Nov. 23rd.
Coach Amy Rudolph and her squad have two weeks until their next test of the season as they will travel to South Bend, Indiana for the annual Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, where they will be competing with many of the teams in this week's rankings, highlighted by No. 1 Colorado, the defending national champions.
On the men's side, Coach Martin Smith and his group hope to defend their No. 5 ranking this Saturday at the John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana, where they will run against six of the current top-30 teams, led by 3-time defending national champ Northern Arizona.
The men's team also retained their top Midwest Regional notch, led by All-American and defending national bronze medalist Edwin Kurgat, who is looking to close out his final season with some even more hardware for the Cyclones, who are the defending Big 12 and Midwest Regional champions, as they also hope to make a big splash in the national championships this November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.