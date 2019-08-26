On average, college students spend about two to four more hours per day on their phones than they do sleeping. According to research done at Baylor University, students spend eight to ten hours on their phones per day, which is significantly more than any other demographic.
While generations older than college students have a knack for shaming excessive phone usage, the truth is, our entire lives are on our phones. And while you’re in college, most times you only have a few minutes to check your email, the bus schedule, or even the dining center menu before you’re needed for something else.
Here are some essential apps that will make your life ten times easier, and help you devote more time to getting some rest while you’re at it.
MyState App
Recommended by orientation and Destination Iowa State leaders alike, MyState is your one-stop shop for anything and everything Iowa State. Complete with bus schedules, dining center menus and hours, laundry availability within the dorms and much more within Iowa State, this app will help prevent you from looking like the stereotypical freshman: lost and confused.
SafeRide
Studying late at the library and nervous to walk back to your dorm in the wee hours of the morning? Have no fear, because SafeRide is here! SafeRide offers rides from 6 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., making it easier than ever to ensure your safety on campus. Using the app, students can request a ride from any on-campus location or specific ISU-related areas, and an ISU student who works for the police department as a community service officer will be there to pick them up. With the app, students are also notified of the license plate markings, and are given access to map view, which allows them to track their ride. Staying safe has never been easier.
Khan Academy
Struggling stats students, listen up! The Khan Academy app provides students with help in courses related to math, computing, arts and humanities, economics and finance, while also offering test prep and advice relating to college, careers and more. While math might not be everyone’s favorite subject, Khan Academy makes it easier and more accessible with videos, worksheets, games and much more, all at your fingertips. And more importantly, it’s free.
Habit List
Snapchat streaks aren’t the only streaks that matter anymore, y’all. With Habit List, you’re able to set goals for yourself, then keep track of how many days in a row you manage to meet your goals. This app takes feeling accomplished and organized to a whole new level. Habit List also prioritizes what needs to get done first by putting it at the top of the list, and only shows what needs to get done for each day, which eliminates overwhelming feelings. There’s no need to wait for a resolution with this app, making it easier to become the best version of yourself step-by-step throughout the school year.
Aloe Bud
Aloe Bud reminds users to take essential care of themselves with simple reminders. These include reminders to snack or drink ample amounts of water each day. Journaling is also provided within the app, which may appeal to users who don’t have the time to sit down with a pen and notebook and reflect each night. By making self-care an easy priority, this self-care app is a college student’s dream.
Pzizz
This app actually helps college students dream by helping them get the best night’s sleep they’ve had since summer break. This highly accredited app has helped professional athletes, individuals with sleeping disorders, students and anyone lacking a good night’s sleep. Sequences of sound nicknamed “Dreamscapes” help users to fall asleep in a timely manner and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to start their day. From power naps to a full eight hours of sleep, this app has helped over one million people achieve their goal of a good night’s sleep. With a college student’s hectic schedule, a power nap in Parks could prove to be beneficial.
