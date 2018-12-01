With finals week fast approaching Parks Library is extending their hours to accommodate more study time. Students have the option to take advantage of these extended hours to help complete final projects and study for final exams.
From Sunday until Dec. 14, Parks Library will be open 24/7. Along with the extended hours, Parks Library has continued their partnership with Student Wellness to bring students more stress relieving activities leading up to finals.
The activities will be held in the Upper Rotunda at the library unless otherwise stated on the schedule. The schedule of events and times can be found online or by calling Parks Library.
Barks@Parks will also be returning during dead week. Monday, Wednesday and Friday Barks@Parks will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. and open on Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bookends Cafe, located in room 184, will be open until 11 p.m. on Dec. 7, 8 and 13. From December 9-12 Bookends Cafe will be available until 2 a.m., and 3 p.m. on December 14. This will give students more time to fuel up for finals with snacks and coffee.
Other activities available to students to help relieve stress include books, games, color pages and puzzles. The Mindfulness Room, room 297, is also available during library hours.
“Over 11,000 people use the library each day and more during the next few weeks, so with student academic success, safety and space as the main concerns, literally living at the library for the next two weeks is discouraged," according to an article on the University Library's website. "Come early. Stay late. Go home to sleep.”
